Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga set for Nov 21 release

CHENNAI: Director Dinesh Letchumanan’s investigative thriller, Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, starring Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh, is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 21.

The film, which has generated significant buzz since its teaser release, promises a tense and gripping narrative. The teaser reveals Arjun in the role of a police officer investigating a series of mysterious events inspired by a story written by the famous fictional writer, Jawa. While Aishwarya Rajesh’s role remains under wraps, it is said to be crucial to the plot.

The crime thriller explores the theme that while law and justice can be challenged, righteousness ultimately prevails. Packed with suspenseful sequences and edge-of-the-seat moments, the film aims to keep audiences hooked from start to finish.

Alongside the leads, the cast includes Abhirami (Bigg Boss fame), Ramkumar, G.K. Reddy, P.L. Thenappan, Logu, writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy, Thangadurai, Prankster Rahul, and O.A.K. Sundar. Cinematography is handled by Saravanan Abhimanyu, with music by Aasivagan and editing by Lawrence Kishore. Arun Shankar leads the art department for this investigative thriller.