'Theatre experience helped me prepare for my role in Bomb'

CHENNAI: It has been a remarkable year for actor Kaali Venkat. With consecutive releases like Madras Matinee, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Housemates, and Coolie, he has not only enjoyed success but also managed a tight schedule. Speaking to DT Next about it, he smiles and wittily says, “I am planning to increase my salary,” taking it all in stride.

The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Bomb, which is already drawing wide attention with its quirky trailer and distinctive storyline. Directed by Vishal Venkat in his sophomore outing, the film is set in the fictional village of Kaalakammapatti. It follows Kathir (Kaali Venkat), who is presumed dead but shocks the villagers when he lets out a fart during his funeral rites.

Talking about the film and his role, Kaali Venkat says, “I believe a character is shaped not only by its actions but also by the situations around it, which ultimately enhance and elevate it. I feel this approach in Bomb has challenged me as an actor and will also connect with the audience.”

He admits that staying nearly motionless for most parts of the film is one of the toughest challenges he has faced. “There is nothing more difficult than staying still, especially when everyone else around you is actively engaged,” he explains. The actor adds that his early theatre experience helped him prepare for this demanding role.

Bankrolled by Gembrio Pictures, Bomb is headlined by Arjun Das and also features Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on September 12.

Kaali Venkat, who began his career with comic roles in Mundasupatti, India Pakistan, and Miruthan, is now taking on more intense and relatable characters. “Nothing is planned; I just take up whatever comes my way and feels right. I’m open to lighter roles as well, and already have a few interesting ones lined up,” he states.

Looking ahead, the actor reveals that he has some exciting projects in the pipeline. “These include Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri, Karathey Babu alongside Ravi Mohan, and a web series with actor Madhavan,” he concludes.