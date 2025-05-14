The Yellow Diary band’s milestone with ARR’s Wonderment Tour

CHENNAI: Indian alt-rock sensation, The Yellow Diary, make their debut stadium performance at Oscar award winning music composer AR Rahman’s Wonderment Tour.

The event drew a massive crowd of over 15,000 people. The Yellow Diary, composed of Rajan Batra (vocals), Himonshu Parikh (keyboard), Stuart DaCosta (bass), Harsh Gadhvi (guitar), and Sahil Shah (drums), delivered an electrifying performance that showcased their unique blend of indie rock and poetic storytelling.

Reflecting on the achievement, Rajan Batra, the lead vocalist, said, “In the beginning, we dreamt of performing at a stage. When that came true, the next dream was to play at a big stage. When that happened, we were already dreaming of this moment when we’d play at a stadium. And honestly, what better way for that dream to come alive than at an AR Rahman concert.”

For bassist Stuart, the milestone is just a beginning. “We want to show the world what Indian indie music can do. Our dream is to take our music to international arenas, representing India with our sound,” he added.

The Yellow Diary is more than just a band. It has built a movement that connects them beyond music through live shows, acoustic sessions, and digital interactions, fostering a genuine two-way bond. Some of their works include Marz, Kahe Kahe, and Roz Roz. The band aims to push creative boundaries, becoming a voice for a generation and a pioneer in India’s independent music scene.