'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17

WASHINGTON: Former 'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva has passed away at the age of 17 after experiencing a hemorrhagic stroke.

The Voice Kids is a reality talent show.

Silva rose to prominence after reaching the semi-finals phase of the music competition show in 2020 when she was just 12 years old. The news of her demise was confirmed in a post shared on her official Instagram page, reported People.

Silva passed away at Sao Joao Batista Hospital in Volta Redonda due to a hemorrhagic stroke, according to the post.

"Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020," read the post, adding, "Since then, she has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step," as per the outlet.

"More than an up-and-coming artist, Karen was a symbol of empowerment, especially for Black girls who found in her inspiration and strength to dream. Her music, her message and her joy leave a deep mark on all who met her and followed her journey."

The post concluded with, "In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us." The message was originally written in Portguese and has been translated to English via Instagram.

The Brazilian singer's death comes just days after her health problems were shared in an Instagram post on Monday, April 21.

"Singer Karen Silva is facing a health problem and, at the moment, she is still under medical care, with the support and affection of her family and team. We ask for respect, empathy and prayers as she recovers peacefully. Any updates will be made by our official channels We thank everyone for the love," the post read, according to People.

Silva started taking vocal lessons at the age of eight, with the wish to perform the Edwin Hawkins Singers' 1967 adaptation of "Oh Happy Day," as per the outlet.

"After just a few lessons, she sang the song and enchanted everyone with her striking voice," her first vocal coach, Lana Netto, said, according to the outlet. "From that day on, Karen never stopped singing and captivating people."

She is survived by her parents Manoella and Fernando, reported People.