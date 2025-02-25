Emmanasa Parichutta is a romantic number from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

CHENNAI: Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is headlined by Pawan Kalyan. The second single, titled Emmanasa Parichutta, was released by the makers recently.

Nidhhi Agerwal is playing the female lead. The song is a romantic number with a touch of folk music. MM Keeravani has scored the music, which features an ensemble of singers across multiple languages- Mangli, Rahul Sipligunj, Ramya Behara, Yamini Ghantasala, Airaa Udupi, Mohanabhogaraju, Vaishnavi Kannan, Sudeep Kumar and Aruna Mary. The soulful and impactful lyrics penned by Chandrabose, Abbas Tyrewala, PA Vijay, Varadharaj Chikkaballapura and Mankombu Gopalakrishnan.

AM Ratnam is backing the project, under the banner Mega Surya Production. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to hit the screens on March 28.