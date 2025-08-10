The second character I play in Retta Thala is called Kali, says actor Arun Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who will be seen playing two characters in director Kris Thirukumaran's intense action thriller 'Retta Thala', has now disclosed that the second character he plays in the film is called Kali.

Talking to IANS exclusively, Arun Vijay said, "Retta Thala is a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously."

It was only recently that actor Sivakarthikeyan had released the hard-hitting teaser of 'Retta Thala'. The teaser gave a glimpse of the intense plot and the two characters that Arun Vijay was playing in the film. While it was evident from the teaser that one of the characters was called Malpe Upendra, it was unclear as to what his character was called.

Ask Arun Vijay about this and he smiles. "We had released only one character's name in the teaser. The other character that I play is Kali," he says and goes on to disclose that it was quite a challenge to play the physically demanding roles, especially as he had suffered a serious ACL tear while working on his previous film 'Vanangaan'.

"Bala sir wanted me to have a flabby look for Vanangaan. So, I didn't work out for almost a year and a half for that role. In addition, I sustained serious injuries including an ACL tear in my left knee. That meant I couldn't immediately train. However, director Kris Thirukumaran was very helpful. He gave me time to heal and train by shooting the talkie portions first," discloses Arun Vijay.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film, apart from Arun Vijay, will also feature Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film is ready for release and that the makers are looking for an appropriate time to release the film.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.