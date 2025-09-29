The Raja Saab trailer blends horror, comedy, action

CHENNAI: The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas’s The Raja Saab was released on Monday. Maruthi has directed the film, in which Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. Prabhas is set to play dual roles in the film.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of The Raja Saab, which is filled with horror, comedy and action. The VFX does stand out in the three-minute 34-second video. The star cast includes Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal , Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in significant roles.

TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad are bankrolling The Raja Saab. Thaman S is composing the tunes, while Karthik Palani is handling the camera. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

As the film was postponed earlier, the team confirmed that the film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.