The One from Retro adds elevation with powerful lyrics

CHENNAI: Headlined by Suriya, Retro is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film’s next single, The One, was unveiled on Saturday.

With the powerful music by Santhosh Narayanan and impactful lyrics penned by lyricist Vivek, the song stands out with its mass elevation for Suriya. One of the lines from the single is, Vaai pizhanthe janam paarthida vaazhnthavan .... por pizhambai oru naal ezhunthaa... Sid Sriram and Santhosh himself have lent their voices for the song, which has a rap portion featuring SVDP.

Apart from Suriya, Retro also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram and Karunakaran. Bankrolled by Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment, Shreyaas Krishna handled the camera. Shafique Mohamed Ali took care of the cuts.

Retro is slated to hit the screens on May 1.