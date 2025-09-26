The monarch of Gaana at Australian parliament

Begin typing your search...

    26 Sept 2025
    CHENNAI: Renowned music composer Deva shared a post of him at the Australian parliament recently. He received a felicitation from the Australia Tamil Arts and Culture Development Centre.

    Deva, who is fondly called the King of Gaana, was welcomed to the Australian Parliament, given the privilege of sitting on the Chairperson’s seat and presented with the honourable sceptre.

    He dedicated the moment for every south Asian artiste, whose music and culture continue to travel across the world

