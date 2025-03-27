The many lives of Shihan Hussaini: From training Pawan Kalyan to bleeding for Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: Shihan Hussaini, a renowned martial artist and actor, passed away on Tuesday while battling blood cancer. Known for his unique achievements in diverse fields, the 60-year-old’s legacy continues to inspire and resonate with many.

Read on to know more about the man and his life.

1. Shihan Hussaini was a trailblazer in modern martial arts in Tamil Nadu, training over 400 practitioners and establishing a renowned karate and self-defense academy.

2. He made his acting debut in Punnagai Mannan (1986) and appeared alongside Rajinikanth in the Hollywood film Bloodstone (1988). Hussaini also appeared in films like Badri (2001), Velaikaran (1987), and Unnai Solli Kutramillai (1990), playing significant roles that showcased his versatility.

3. A dedicated supporter of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in 2005, he created 56 portraits of her using his own blood to mark her 56th birthday. In 2013, he crafted a statue of her using blood, which included his own and that of his students, and in 2015, he crucified himself, having his hands and feet nailed to a 300 kg wooden cross as a plea for Jayalalithaa's return to power.

4. Known for his daring physical feats, Hussaini achieved the incredible by breaking over 5,000 tiles and 1,000 bricks in a row, allowing 101 cars to be driven on his right hand, surviving a cobra bite, and enduring fire after being doused in petrol.

5. Holding six global certifications in martial arts, Hussaini was the founder of the Tamil Nadu Martial Arts Association, where he trained more than 7,000 athletes, contributing to the sport's growth in the region.





My Martial arts Guru ‘Shihan Hussaini’ a legendary martial artist and an exceptional archer, painter,sculptor, musician dedicated his life to promoting and revolutionizing martial arts and archery in India. And Learning that, he spent his final moments watching my interview with… pic.twitter.com/OF3XdOOLIH — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 25, 2025





6. He served as the mental coach for the Korean Taekwondo team during the Rio Olympics, where they won gold medals in every category.

7. Shihan, a term used to refer to master instructors in Japanese martial arts, shared a close bond with his disciple Pawan Kalyan (actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister) who credited Hussaini's rigorous training for instilling discipline in him.

8. Known as ‘Hu’, he was documenting his cancer journey via social media updates.

9. Earlier this month, Shihan, in a post, said that he had donated his body for for teaching purposes for anatomy to medical students.

10. Despite facing controversies, including a wrongful accusation of being linked to the Sri Lankan conflict, Hussaini’s influence in martial arts, cinema, and politics remains substantial, and his students and admirers continue to honour his legacy.





Deeply saddened by the passing of Shihan Hussaini a remarkable martial artist, actor, and mentor His legacy in karate and archery will continue to inspire Heartfelt condolences to his family and students. pic.twitter.com/5hMVvaQqs7 — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) March 25, 2025



