The G.O.A.T mini review: A whistle-worthy entertainer

Cast: Vijay, Mohan, Jayaram, Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren and Aravind Akash

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Music director: Yuvan Shankar Raja

The Vijay-Venkat Prabhu collaboration starts with a high-level Secret Anti Terrorist Squad performing an operation in an African desert. Subsequently, one of the commanders, M S Gandhi (Vijay) loses his son during a family vacation (combined with a secret mission) in an accident near Pattaya.

This incident separates him from his wife Anu (Sneha) and 16 years later, destiny leads him to Russia and several twists take place. This makes for the first half.

Where The G.O.A.T emerges a winner is the second as the story doesn't lose steam. It all boils down to Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians final at Chepauk stadium.

Vijay enthralls us with his performance along with Venkat Prabhu's brilliant screenplay and Yuvan's background scores. The G.O.A.T is a sure winner.

Detailed review to follow...