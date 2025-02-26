Jr NTR, Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 to release in Japan on March 28

CHENNAI: The pan-India film Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR is gearing up for its release in Japan on March 28.

The film hit the screens on September 27 in India. Jr NTR will also travel to Japan on March 22 for promotions.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the Telugu debut of Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The project also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

Backed by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.