'The Family Man' team meets Nagaland Minister; Manoj Bajpayee urges people to visit the state

KOHIMA: The team of 'The Family Man', including actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Gul Panag, had a special meeting with Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, in Kohima on Monday.

The meeting took place as part of the team's ongoing stay in Nagaland, where they have been shooting for the popular series.

Expressing his deep appreciation for Nagaland, Manoj Bajpayee, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is the part of the country that I ever got an opportunity to visit. We have been shooting here for so many days now. The food, the culture--each day has been enriching."

Urging people to visit the state, 'The Family Man' actor added, "I urge people to visit Nagaland, which is untouched and pure. The people here are very welcoming. So many actors from Nagaland are part of 'The Family Man' team."

In May, the makers officially announced the third season, updating fans that they have commenced the shoot.

In the series created by Raj and DK, the 55-year-old actor plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner.

The makers have not announced the release date yet.

'The Family Man: Season 1' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.