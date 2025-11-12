The Face of the Faceless set for TN release on Nov 21

CHENNAI: The Face of the Faceless, produced by Tri Light Creations, has captured the world’s attention with its powerful storytelling and universal message of compassion and faith. The film, nominated for the 2024 Academy Awards (Oscars) and the recipient of over 123 international honours, is all set to hit the screens in Tamil Nadu on November 21. This film was earlier released in theatres across Kerala in 2023.

The movie depicts the life and martyrdom of Blessed Sister Rani Maria, a Franciscan nun who dedicated her life to the empowerment of women and the upliftment of the poor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Helmed by Shaison P Ouseph, the cast includes Vincy Aloysius, Sonali Mohanty, Jeet Matharu, Ajeez Joseph, and others.

Alphonse Joseph composed the music, while Mahesh Aney handled the camera. With profound themes of spiritual depth, sacrifice, forgiveness, peace, and unity, the 136-minute feature film has been produced in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.