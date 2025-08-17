‘The determination helped me through the Everest trek’

CHENNAI: Actor Archana Singh, who has carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Kannada industries, is now on cloud nine. A random plan with friends has turned out to be a lifetime achievement for the actor.

A few months ago, the actor completed her trek to Everest base camp trek in the Himalayas. “This was a plan I had made with friends, as I had no hands on experience of trekking before. However, we kept postponing the plan because they were busy with shooting schedules and call sheets,” she begins.

Archana says that she wanted to experience the India-Nepal border crossing by road. “I took a flight to Gorakhpur and then I reached Sonauli. There I took a bus and reached Kathmandu. Everything was surreal. I reached Everest base camp from Lukla as we were told that it was the most dangerous terrain to trek on. However, the journey prepares you mentally even before the trek begins. From Kathmandu, I reached Ramechhap to take a flight to Lukla, which has one of the most dangerous landings in the world,” she says with a smile.

The actor adds that she did not undergo physical training prior to the trip. “I wanted to but since there was a time constraint, I couldn’t hit the gym or go for my walks. It was the mental strength and the determination I had. The adrenaline rush was so high,” she reminisces. “But then it was quite challenging as it was an 11-12 days of trek. We were put in acclimatisation mode for a day to get to lower oxygen levels. The effort and the risks were worth it,” adds Archana.

She is currently shooting for a web series in Tamil. “There is also another web series in Tamil and another in Kannada, which is yet to be finalised. I am simultaneously planning for my other treks as well. Probably Kilimanjaro,” she signs off.