Thank you for allowing us to immortalise Major Mukund Varadarajan, Amaran director tells Major’s wife

CHENNAI: Director Rajkumar Periasamy has thanked Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of late Major Mukund Varadarajan, for letting his team immortalise the Major’s life.

On the occasion of his film ‘Amaran’, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, completing its 100 day-run in theatres, director Rajkumar Periasamy took to social media to pen a post of gratitude.

He wrote, “I wanted to write this on the #100thDayOfAmaran. Dear #IndhuRebeccaVarghese ma’am, you are elegance personified. Thank you for all that you are and the decision that you took. Forever grateful to you for allowing me and us to immortalise #MajorMukundVaradarajan sir and You on cinema also with all the liberties and trust!”

“You have made a mark in my life and of everyone associated with #Amaran. #Amaran is #IndhuRebeccaVarghese ‘s world that permanently contains #MajorMukundVaradrajan and everything else! #Amaran100 #100DaysOfAmaran.”

Meanwhile, Actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which produced the film, thanked the audience and the unit Amaran for the phenomenal success.

Taking to its X timeline, RKFI said, "Your love, our journey! #Amaran100." In another tweet, it said, "Thank you all for making #Amaran a memorable experience! Without you, this art is just a dream—your love brings to life the story of a Braveheart. Thank you, audience and Team #Amaran, for turning passion into a masterpiece. #Amaran100”

The film, which released on October 31 last year, set the box office on fire, raking in over Rs 325 crores worldwide. The film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who laid down his life in the service of the country while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir.