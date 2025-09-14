Thandakaaranyam trailer depicts Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan’s fight against power

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the makers of Thandakaaranyam unveiled the trailer of the film. Headlined by Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, the film is directed by Athiyan Aathirai of Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu fame. This marks his second collaboration with Dinesh.

The star cast includes Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Muthukumar, Aruldoss and Bala Saravanan. The trailer starts with Kalaiyarasan being the first individual to get an army job in his tribal village, and Dinesh is seen as the head of the community. The two-minute 24-second video shows the power dynamics and the fight of the tribal villagers against people in power, who are planning to destroy the forest. The trailer promises a gripping, gritty and compelling narrative.

Justin Prabhakaran is composing the soulful tunes, while Pratheep Kaliraja is handling the camera. Backed by Pa Ranjith, S Sai Devanand and S Sai Venkateswaran, Selva RK is overseeing the cuts.

The film is slated to hit the screens on September 19.