Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagn is an ode to Vijay the dancer

CHENNAI: The first single from actor-politician's Vijay's Jana Nayagan, helmed by director H Vinoth and produced by the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions dropped on Saturday evening. The peppy number titled 'Thalapathy Kacheri', composed by Anirudh has gone on to become viral within minutes after its release.



The song visuals show us that it will set the tone for the mass fan following Vijay has enjoyed throughout the years and will also be an oar to his political campaign ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

Going by the lyrical video, the song also is a celebration of Vijay the dancer as some of the iconic dance moves from several of his previous films, Mersal, Pokkiri, and Ghilli among others. Sung by Vijay, Anirudh and Arivu, the song clocked one million views within an hour of its release. Jana Nayagan, which is set for a January 9 release, also stars Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, along with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.