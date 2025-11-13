Thalaivar 173: Sundar C steps down from directing Kamal-Rajini film

CHENNAI: Director Sundar C has announced that he is stepping away from directing Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, which is to be produced by Kamal Haasan under the actor’s banner.

The film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, was expected to mark a collaboration between Rajinikanth and Sundar C. In a statement released on Thursday (November 13), Sundar C said he had to withdraw from the project due to “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.”

“I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173. This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, was indeed a dream come true for me,” he said.

The filmmaker added that his association with the two icons goes back a long way and expressed gratitude to both for considering him for the project. “They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward,” he wrote.

“Although I am stepping away from this opportunity, I shall continue to seek their expert guidance. I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus,” he said.

Sundar C also apologised to fans who were eagerly awaiting the collaboration. “Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high,” he added.

The makers are yet to announce who will take over as the new director.