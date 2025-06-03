TFAPA requests Karnataka Film Chamber for smooth release of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

CHENNAI: As an ongoing development to Thug Life’s release ban in Karnataka following the state’s High Court verdict, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) has requested the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to lift the ban imposed on the Mani Ratnam-directorial.

Kamal Haasan’s statement on the Kannada language, during the audio launch of Thug Life, triggered resistance in Karnataka, and the High Court of the state demanded an apology from the actor. However, Kamal didn't express an apology in the statement, in which he explained his intention and how his statement was misunderstood.

To arrive at a solution, the TFAPA has issued a statement and said, “While each language has its own history, uniqueness, culture and tradition, Kamal Haasan’s comment during the pre-release event of the film at Bengaluru was more out of love for Kannada and not to reduce the importance or value in the hearts of millions of people, who speak that language.” They also went on to mention the contributions of the actor to the Kannada film industry.

While addressing the issue a couple of days ago, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar shared, “Our water goes to Tamil Nadu. And people from there come here. We are not enemies. We are all friends.” The TFAPA also stated the remark of the International Booker Prize winner for Kannada, Banu Mushtaq, on the Kannada language.

“Stopping or postponement of the release of Thug Life in Karnataka will permanently damage the harmonious relationship that exists between the two film industries and may lead to consequences, which will affect both the film industries in the coming years. Being neighbours, we both are interdependent on each other and have to live and work together. Hence, we once again appeal to you to allow the smooth release of the film and display your tolerance and magnanimity in this situation,” the statement concluded.