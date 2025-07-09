Telugu actor Sridevi to make her Tamil debut with KJR’s film

CHENNAI: Actor Sridevi, known for her role in Court: State vs A Nobody, is making her Tamil film debut alongside KJR in his second film. The yet-to-be-titled film, which is produced by Mini Studio, officially began shooting recently with a pooja ceremony. The actor took to her social media to make the announcement. She stated that the team is kickstarting the pooja for Mini Studios’ 15th production, with blessings and good vibes.

The film is directed by debutant Regan Stanislaus, who also worked as co-director with Prasanth Pandiyaraja on Vilangu.

The cast also includes Arjun Ashokan, Singam Puli, Jayaprakash, Harish Kumar, Prithviraj, Indhumathi, Ashwin K Kumar, Abishek Joseph George, Aju Varghese, and Srikanth Murali.

The cinematography for the film is handled by PV Shankar, and the music is by Ghibran.