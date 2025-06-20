'Technicians have enhanced Maayakoothu's strong content'

CHENNAI: As director AR Raghavendra's Maayakoothu is all set for a release in July, he says that the film which has a strong content is backed by strong technicians. "I would have to attribute it to them. We had a limited budget for post-production but the output they have delivered is at par excellence. Be it Sundar Ram Krishnan's cinematography or Nagoor Ramachandran's cuts and Anjana Rajagopalan's music, they have done a brilliant job," he remarks.

Produced by Rahul Movie Makers (Rahul Deva) and Abhimanyu Creations (Prasad Ramachandran), Raghavendra tells us that the independent film is a thriller with a blend of fantasy. "There is a philosophical element we have incorporated in the story as well. This is not a thriller alone. While the film ends, it has a feel-good note to it," the filmmaker remarks.

Having previously penned Udanpaal which was appreciated in International film festivals and having worked with director Bramma as writer, and also helming a few short films, Raghavendra reminisces on the takeaways. "Especially short films. They don't have a strong emotional connection. Bramma taught me how to add emotions from which my writing pattern changed. Maayakoothu was co-written by me and my friend Srinivasan and we have taken into account all feedback we have received from our circle to which came in handy for this project," he says.

This will also be late actor Delhi Ganesh's posthumous release. "It was a huge opportunity for the entire team. Since we had budget constraints, we were skeptical about approaching him. But he agreed to do it and we shot his portions in a quick span of time in a printing press. His timing and sense of humour is immaculate. We remember laughing behind the camera as he finished the scenes in single takes," concludes Raghavendra.