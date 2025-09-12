Teaser of Samuthirakani-starrer 'Carmeni Selvam' promises a meaningful tale on money, family and modern aspirations!

CHENNAI: The makers of director Ram Chakri's upcoming financial drama 'Carmeni Selvam', featuring actors Samuthirakani and director Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead, have now released a teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Pathway Productions, the film, apart from Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, will feature actresses Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Abhinaya in pivotal roles.

The teaser begins with a voiceover from Samuthirakani: “There are many means to make money.”

From there, different voices chime in with conflicting pieces of advice on overspending, bold loans, cryptocurrency bets, and even dubious shortcuts—offering a witty reflection of how money and success are viewed in modern society.

The teaser gives the impression that the film will have a light-hearted tone. One also gets the impression that the film will have a sprinkling of irony and humour, making its social observations both sharp and entertaining.

It suggests that the story could revolve around the financial needs and decisions that shape people’s lives, a theme that resonates strongly in today’s credit-based economy and EMI driven lifestyle.

Visually, the teaser showcases Samuthirakani as a family man with Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as his wife and a young son. In contrast, glimpses of him abroad, seemingly alone, raise questions about his journey.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s presence in an undisclosed role further adds to the intrigue, leaving audiences speculating about his importance in the story.

The teaser concludes with Samuthirakani’s memorable line: “If you want to be rich, learn to spend like a rich man. If you don’t have the money, borrow and spend.” —a provocative note that lingers with the audience long after the teaser ends.

On the technical front, Ram Chakri is likely to bring a fresh vision as both writer and director. Cinematography for the film is by Yuvaraj Dakshan while music for the film is by Music Cloud Technologies.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that with its timely theme, relatable premise, and light yet thought-provoking tone, Carmeni Selvam is shaping up to be a film that will spark conversations this festive season.

The makers have chosen to release the film, an entertainer that blends family dynamics with contemporary reflections on money and lifestyle, on October 17, 2025 for the festival of Deepavali.