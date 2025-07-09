Teaser of Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil to release on July 11

CHENNAI: Makers of the Indian action thriller KD: The Devil directed by Prem, have officially announced that the film’s teaser will be released on July 11 at 12.30 pm in Chennai.

Director Prem took to his social media to make the official announcement. The teaser will be released in different cities across India in multiple languages.

Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi.

Produced by KVN Productions, KD: The Devil is touted to provide unparalleled entertainment, going by the glimpse we have seen so far. Having the music composed by Arjun Janya, the film will be released as a pan-India multilingual in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.*