Teaser of Bhavana-starrer The Door released

CHENNAI: Well known director and producer Lingusamy on Tuesday released the teaser of director Jaiiddev’s upcoming horror thriller ‘The Door’, featuring actor Bhavana in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Lingusamy wrote, “Happy in releasing the teaser of #Thedoor. Best wishes to @jaiiddev #Bhavana @NaveenRajanPRDR & the entire team (sic)”

Apart from Bhavana, the film will also feature an impressive cast that includes actors Ganesh Venkatraman, Jayaprakash, Shivaranjani, Nandha Kumar, Girish, Pandy Ravi, Sangeetha, Sindhoory, Priya Venkat, Ramesh Arumugam, Kapil, Byri Vishnu, Roshni, Sithik and Vinoliya among others.

The teaser opens with Bhavana making a sketch of what appears to be a palace. However as she goes about her job, she starts sensing the presence of somebody or something else in the premises and starts to look around even as an eerie shadow keeps silently slipping by. The teaser then gives away the fact that she has been getting dreams of her dad on a regular basis. That too, the same dream on a daily basis. At one point, she senses that this is not a dream and we hear a man suggesting to her that initially, this energy would appear as a dream. “When this energy tries to communicate with an individual, that individual experiences such a feeling,” the man advises. As the problem intensifies, Bhavana is unable to distinguish truth from lie….

The teaser promises a serious and gripping horror thriller. Bhavana appears to be an architect in the film while Ganesh Venkatram plays the role of a police officer.

The production house Sapphire Studios, which is distributing the film, also took to its timeline to share the teaser of the film. It wrote, “Get ready for the haunting!! Experience the Mystery & Horror packed teaser of #Bhavana's #TheDoor Teaser! Directed by @jaiiddev Produced by @NaveenRajanPRDR.”

The film, which has been produced by Naveen Rajan, has cinematography by Gowtham and music by Varun Unni.

Editing for the chilling horror thriller is by Athul Vijay while Art direction for the film has been taken care of by Karthick Chinnudaiyan.

The makers of the film have announced that the film will release in March, although they haven’t specified a date yet.