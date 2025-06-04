Team NTRNeel wishes Prashanth Neel on birthday

CHENNAI: One of the much-anticipated upcoming projects is NTRNeel, helmed by Prashanth Neel. Headlined by Jr NTR, the film went on floors in April. On Wednesday, the team wished the director, marking his birthday.

In an official statement, the team of NTRNeel mentioned Prashanth as, “The Mass Sculptor of Indian Cinema.” The shooting of the project is taking place at a brisk pace.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is expected to be high on action. The film will release on June 25, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and much more.