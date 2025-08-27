Team Kanchana 4 heads to Puducherry for new schedule

CHENNAI: Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has taken his ensemble cast and crew to Puducherry, where the team has started shooting for a new schedule of the upcoming film, Kanchana 4. The team reached the coastal town on Monday and has started shooting.

A source in the know told DT Next, “The team will be shooting in and around Puducherry for the next couple of weeks before moving on to a new schedule. Lawrence master, Pooja Hegde, Anandaraj, Redin Kingsley, and Chaams are shooting for their portions in this movie.”

Kanchana 4 is produced, directed and headlined by Raghava Lawrence. The movie also marks Nora Fatehi’s debut in Tamil. This film is being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and is co-produced by Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms.