Team 'JAAT' celebrates Ram Navami with the 'Oh Rama Shri Rama' song in Varanasi

MUMBAI: The team of the highly anticipated action film "JAAT" celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami in grand style at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

The event featured the release of the energy number "Oh Rama Shri Rama," from the movie with Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, joining fans and audiences for a memorable celebration.

The song "Oh Rama Shri Rama" is a high-energy anthem for Shri Ram Navami that perfectly encapsulates the dynamic essence of the film. Composed by the renowned Thaman S, this track is a powerful addition to the film's vibrant soundtrack. It harmoniously complements the vivid cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, the precise editing by Navin Nooli, and the immersive production design by Avinash Kolla.

The celebration at the Namo Ghat turned out to be a spectacular event with the "JAAT" team engaging with fans, performing the song live, and sharing the festive spirit of Shri Ram Navami.

Previously, the makers dropped the sizzling dance number, "Touch Kiya" from "JAAT". The track features Urvashi Rautela shaking a leg with the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

The song has been crooned by the talented Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Thaman S.

Talking about working alongside Sunny after 12 years in 'Touch Kiya', Urvashi said, “Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

Made under the direction of Gopichand Malineni, "JAAT" has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad, and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios banners.

Billed as a cinematic spectacle, the project features a stellar cast with Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film is set to redefine the action genre with its breathtaking sequences choreographed by the renowned Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

"JAAT" will be released on the big screen on April 10, 2025.