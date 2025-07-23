Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 July 2025 2:18 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-23 08:51:46  )
    Tanvi The Great film made tax free in Madhya Pradesh
    Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared "Tanvi the Great" film tax free in the state (Photo/X)

    BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday declared "Tanvi the Great" film tax free in the state.

    The announcement was made after actor and film's director Anupam Kher met CM Yadav.

    After watching the film with Kher, Yadav announced to make it tax free in the state.

    "Today in Bhopal, I got the opportunity to watch his film 'Tanvi The Great' with famous actor and director Anupam Kher. I announce to make the film tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

    He described it as a "touching" film dedicated to the "struggle, determination and dreams of an autistic girl".

    He said that it will inspire people to be more sensitive, humane and kind towards specially-abled children.

    On the occasion, film's lead actor Shubhangi Dutt and child artist Viraj Aggarwal were also present, an official said.

    CM Yadav congratulated Kher for making a "film with a great purpose".

    Kher also presented his book "Different But No Less" to the CM on the occasion.

