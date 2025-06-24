Tamil version of Sailore from Ghaati starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Krish Jagarlamudi’s film Ghaati, featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, on Monday released Tamil version of the first single titled, Sailore. Vikram Prabhu took to social media to share the single.

He added that Sailore is a celebration and dance to the folk beats. The Tamil version of the folk number has lyrics by Madhan Karky and has been rendered by Lipsika Bhashyam and Sagar Nagavelli in the music of Sagar Nagavelli.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Ghaati has cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani. Ghaati is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on July 11 this year.