Tamil teaser of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies unveiled

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Ashokan, known for his performances in Romancham and Thalavara, is all set to make his direct Tamil debut with Bro Code. Meanwhile, fans are excited after the teaser launch of his upcoming film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. Even though the teaser is short, it has grabbed everyone’s attention. This time, Arjun Ashokan takes on a completely new avatar, an action-packed role that’s very different from his usual style. The film also stars Roshan Mathew in another lead role, along with Visakh Nair and Ishan Shoukath.

Chatha Pacha is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who has also written the story. The film is produced by Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan. Cinematography is handled by Anend C. Chandran, with Jomon T. John and Sudeep Elamon joining as additional cinematographers to create stunning visuals. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sanoop Thykoodam, promising a mix of humour and strong storytelling. The songs are composed by the legendary trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, while Mujeeb Majeed has scored the background music.

The teaser ends by revealing that Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies will hit theatres in January 2026, making it one of the most-awaited cinematic experiences of next year.*