Tamil patriotic films to binge this Independence Day weekend

CHENNAI: As this Independence Day falls on a long weekend, here are a few suggestions on underrated patriotic Tamil films that should be on your binge-list

Kappalotiya Tamilan (1961)

Headlined by Sivaji Ganesan and Gemini Ganesan, Kappalotiya Tamilan tells the story of VO Chidambaram Pillai, a freedom fighter who fought against the British. The film is based on a book of the same name, penned by MP Sivagnanam, a biography of VOC. Starring Savitri in the key role, the film also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

===================

Bharathi (2000)

A biography on the inspiring life of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyaar, a renowned poet who encouraged people to fight for their rights. Sayaji Shinde essayed the titular role and Devayani played his wife, Chellamal. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film. The film won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2000.

==========================================

August 16, 1947 (2023)

Set in 1947, the villagers in Sengadu are unaware of the news of India’s independence. A British officer makes sure that the news doesn’t reach the villagers, as he wants to leave the village with power and respect. Headlined by Gautham Ram Karthik, August 16, 1947, depicts the ill-treatment of Indians by the British and the struggles they face to live respectfully.

===================================

Siraichalai (1996)

Originally made in Malayalam, this Tamil-dubbed film focuses on the lives of arrested Indian freedom activists at the Cellular prison in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This film is regarded as a cult classic for depicting the agony and battles of Indians for Independence, fighting against the torture of the British. The ensemble cast includes Mohanlal, Prabhu, Tabu and Vineeth, among others.

==============================

Wagah (2016)

Wagah depicts the story of Vasu, an Indian soldier who falls for Khanum, a Pakistani girl, at the India-Pakistan border. After Khanum's bus is attacked near the border, Vasu helps her reach Pakistan safely, but he's then captured by Pakistani soldiers for crossing the border. The film follows Vasu's journey as he navigates imprisonment and plots his escape to reunite with Khanum, outsmarting Pakistani forces along the way. The film explores the themes of love, patriotism and conflict. Vikram Prabhu and Ranya Rao played the lead roles.