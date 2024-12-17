Tamil music’s universal appeal lies in its intricate rhythms, emotional depth: Sean Roldan

CHENNAI: Coke Studio Tamil continues to play an active role in celebrating Tamil music by blending traditional folk elements with modern genres. It provides a platform for diverse artists to showcase the richness and beauty of Tamil culture and heritage. The music series, now in its second season, is curated by the music composer Sean Roldan. In its latest endeavour, the platform remains focused on enabling emerging artists and communities, such as the Irula tribe, along with other authentic voices, providing them with the freedom and support to express their unique sounds. In an interview with DT Next, Sean Roldan talks about how this platform bridges gaps, fostering a sense of community and connection that speaks to the universal human experience.

How do you approach blending traditional Tamil folk elements with modern genres, and what challenges or surprises have you encountered during this process?

Blending traditional Tamil folk elements with modern genres requires a delicate balance. The raw, emotive essence of folk music must align with the precision of contemporary styles, maintaining its authenticity. Techniques like combining the rhythmic power of the parai with electronic beats or merging folk melodies with modern harmonies create this synergy. Tamil folk music’s versatility allows it to effortlessly merge with genres like jazz, hip-hop, and EDM, showcasing its timeless adaptability and universal appeal.

What role do you think Coke Studio Tamil plays in giving emerging artists, particularly from underrepresented communities like the Irula tribe, a platform to share their stories and sounds?

Coke Studio Tamil continues to focus on creating space for artists from all walks of life, including underrepresented communities and emerging young talents, to share their stories and music. Since its inception, the platform has been instrumental in amplifying emerging voices and bringing them together in a unique, diverse lineup to celebrate Tamil music and culture. For these artists, the platform goes beyond exposure - it offers a chance to celebrate and preserve their cultural heritage. Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 brings audiences closer to their roots while also reaching a wider global audience. Watching these musicians grow and connect with listeners worldwide has been incredibly fulfilling, as it allows their unique stories and sounds to resonate with a global community.

How do you decide which artists and voices to feature on the platform? What do you look for in terms of authenticity and creativity?

When selecting artists, we focus on their unique sound, genre, and the theme of the track. We look for singers whose voices captivate and connect with listeners, not just for technical skill but for the emotion they convey. The way an artist delivers a song - whether through raw energy, subtle nuances, or a unique tone - plays a key role in our decision. We also seek artists who bring fresh, innovative approaches to their compositions, whether blending genres, experimenting with instruments, or creating unique arrangements. Ultimately, we look for artists with a clear artistic vision and the creativity to bring it to life in a way that resonates with audiences and the platform

In your opinion, what makes Tamil music so universally appealing, and how do you see the series bridge cultural gaps?

Tamil music’s universal appeal lies in its intricate rhythms, melodic richness, and emotional depth. The fusion of classical Carnatic, folk, and modern genres allows it to convey universal human emotions, making it relatable to diverse audiences. Its adaptability, whether through traditional instruments or contemporary arrangements, creates a sound that transcends cultural boundaries.

How do you think Coke Studio Tamil has contributed to preserving and evolving Tamil musical traditions in a contemporary setting?

Coke Studio Tamil blends traditional Tamil sounds - Carnatic, folk, and regional melodies - with contemporary styles, keeping the music vibrant and relevant. Classical instruments like the mridangam and veena are fused with modern elements like electronic beats, preserving the essence of Tamil music while appealing to younger audiences. Each song this season highlights Tamil culture, with artists adding their unique twist. Collaborations encourage experimentation and innovation, allowing Tamil music to evolve while staying true to its roots.