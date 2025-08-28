Tamil films Dalit Subbaiah, Amma’s Pride, Pechi win big at IDSFFK

CHENNAI: Tamil films made a mark at the 17th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) with three entries bagging honours across categories.

Dalit Subbaiah, directed by Giridharan MKP and backed by Yaazhi Films and filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, won the Best Longform Documentary Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate. The film traces the life and struggles of late Dalit singer, lyricist, poet, writer, and activist Subbaiah.

Celebrating the win, journalist Greeshma Kuthar wrote on Instagram: “Our boys from @yaazhifilms have won the Best Longform Documentary at IDSFFK by @iffklive for their film on the legendary Dalit Subbaiah! The film was jointly produced by Yaazhi and @neelam_productions under the guidance of @ranjithpa anna and received a hugggeeee reception at the festival.”

In the short documentary competition, Shiva Krish won for Amma’s Pride, which chronicles the journey of Thoothukudi-based Srija, the first transgender woman to legally register her marriage in Tamil Nadu. The film not only portrays Srija’s struggles but also highlights the unwavering support of her mother, Valli, who stood firmly by her side throughout.

In the short fiction category, Abhilash Selvamani’s Pechi earned a Special Mention from the jury.

The awards were selected by a jury headed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ranjit Ray and celebrated Punjabi director Gurvinder Singh and presented by Kerala state ministers Saji Cherian and P Prasad.