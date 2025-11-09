Tamil film producers decide to introduce profit-sharing pay model for Rajinikanth, Ajith and other top actors

CHENNAI: In a landmark decision that could reshape Tamil cinema’s business model, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has decided to pay leading actors based on a profit-sharing system rather than fixed salaries.

The resolution was passed during the council’s general body meeting held in Chennai on Sunday, where several key issues concerning the industry were discussed and 23 resolutions were adopted.

According to a media reports, actors such as Rajinikanth, Ajith, Dhanush, Silambarasan, Vishal, and Sivakarthikeyan will no longer receive upfront remuneration.

Instead, they will earn a share of the profits if their films perform well at the box office. In case of a financial loss, the burden will also be shared, easing the producers’ monetary pressure. Producers believe this change will encourage actors to take greater responsibility for the success of their projects.

Another major resolution restricts film actors from simultaneously working on web series or other OTT platform projects during their film commitments. Producers have long complained that actors’ involvement in OTT ventures disrupts shooting schedules and delays film production. The new rule aims to prevent such overlaps and ensure smoother production timelines.