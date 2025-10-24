Tamil film 'Mayilaa' to premiere at Rotterdam International film festival

CHENNAI: Writer, director Semmalar Annam's much-awaited Tamil film 'Mayilaa', which is being presented by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith, will premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR).

The film, which has been produced by Newton Cinema, will have its World Premiere in the Bright Future section of the IFFR, which is to take place from January 29 to February 8, 2026.

Set in a small village in Tamil Nadu, 'Mayilaa' tells the story of Poongodi, a woman whose struggle for independence and self-respect becomes a journey of quiet rebellion. Through the eyes of her daughter Sudar, the film reflects the unspoken resilience of women and children who carry both tenderness and trauma in their everyday lives.

“Semmalar’s voice is distinct and courageous,” said Anto Chittilappilly, Founder and Producer of Newton Cinema. “Her direction blends emotional precision with deep social insight. We are proud to support her and grateful to Pa Ranjith, Sreekar Prasad, Director Ram, and others who believed in this story from the beginning.”

Sharing his admiration for the filmmaker, Pa Ranjith said: “'Mayilaa' beautifully captures the complex realities and inner world of working women from marginalized backgrounds. With honest cinematic language, 'Semmalar Annam' portrays a woman’s world with striking naturalness and nuance. Actors Melodi and Shudar are remarkable in their performances—'Mayilaa' moved me deeply, like a poem.”

The film features Melodi Dorcas as Mayilaa, an accomplished theatre actor with over a decade of stage experience. V. Shudar Kodi plays Poongodi’s daughter with striking authenticity in her first screen role. The cast also includes Geetha Kailasam, Sathya Maruthani, Auto Chandran, RJ Priyanka, and Janaki Suresh.

The film’s core creative team includes Vinoth Janakiraman (Cinematography), A. Sreekar Prasad (Editing), Meenakshi Ilayaraja (Background Score and Vocals), and Anand Krishnamoorthi (Sound Design).

Semmalar Annam, who studied Visual Communication and Journalism from PSG CAS, Coimbatore and mentored by indie filmmaker Arunmozhi Sivaprakasam, has also acted in several acclaimed Tamil films. 'Mayilaa' marks her evolution from actor to filmmaker, weaving together themes of endurance, faith, and identity.