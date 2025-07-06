Taman’s Jenma Natchathiram to release on July 18

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Mani Varman, Jenma Natchathiram is headlined by Taman Akshaan. The film is slated to hit the screens in theatres on July 18.

Malvi Malhotra plays the female lead in the film, which is backed by K Subhashini. Jenma Natchathiram also stars Maithreya, Raksha Cherin, Sivam, Arun Karthi, Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth, Vela Rama Moorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay and Santhana Bharathi.

Sanjay Manickam is composing the tunes, while KG handles the camera. S Guru Suriya is taking care of the cuts.

The teaser of the horror-thriller released a month ago. Interestingly, Jenma Natchathiram is originally the name of the 1991-hit film, which was the remake of the British-American film, The Omen, that was released in 1976.