Tamannaah, Sidharth to film folklore dance sequence for Vvan

CHENNAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah are joining hands for their next film, Vvan. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre. The latest update we hear is that the lead actors may soon be filming a visually rich folklore dance sequence in Mumbai.
A folk thriller, the film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and written by Arunabh Kumar himself. Manu Anand is handling the camera. Vvan is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.
The film is slated to release in theatres in 2026. Other details about the film are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Tamannaah has Purushan and V. Shantaram in the pipeline. Purushan is headlined by Vishal and is directed by Sundar C.