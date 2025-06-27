Take Ram's Paranthu Po to every audience, director Bala appeals to critics

CHENNAI: At the recently held audio launch of the film Paranthu Po, filmmaker Bala urged film critics to help the film reach a wider audience and make it a success.

Speaking at the event, director Bala said he was deeply moved by the film and emphasised that Tamil cinema needs filmmakers like Ram to take it to the next level. “I am touching your feet and asking you,” he pleaded with critics.

Directed by Ram, Paranthu Po is set to release in theatres on July 4.

The film stars Shiva in the lead, alongside Grace Antony, Anjali, and Master Mithul Ryan in key roles.

Santhosh Dhayanidhi has composed the music, with Ekhambaram handling cinematography and Mathi in charge of editing.

Paranthu Po is produced by Jio Hotstar, GKS Bros Production, Seven Seas And Seven Hills Productions.

The film had its premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival in February.