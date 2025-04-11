Tabu onboard Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh project

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi has joined hands with Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a pan-Indian project. The latest announcement is that Tabu has come onboard for the film.

The film was announced on March 30, marking the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Billed to be an intense and gripping tale, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to be seen in a never-before-seen role. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the project, under their banner Puri Connects.

The regular shoot is slated to begin in June, and the movie is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Tabu, who was last seen in the Hindi film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, has Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline.