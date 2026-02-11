Swayambhu's story derived from Sengol's history, says Nikhil Siddhartha

Talking about the film's narrative, Nikhil Siddhartha shared, “Swayambhu is a story derived from a special and unique aspect of Indian history, which is the history of Sengol. It was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero.”