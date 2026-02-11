Swayambhu's story derived from Sengol's history, says Nikhil Siddhartha

CHENNAI: The makers of Swayambhu, headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, will be unveiling the teaser of the film at a pan-India event across two cities simultaneously on February 11.
Talking about the film's narrative, Nikhil Siddhartha shared, “Swayambhu is a story derived from a special and unique aspect of Indian history, which is the history of Sengol. It was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero.”
Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios. The film is all set to hit the screens on February 13.