Surya reflects on mistakes, learns from them & that makes me proud: VJS on son’s debut

CHENNAI: Surya, who was seen in important roles in Naanum Rowdy Thaan and Sindhubaadh alongside his father, actor Vijay Sethupathi, is making his debut as an actor with Phoenix.

At the audio launch event, Vijay Sethupathi said, “It felt just like the day I dropped him off at school for the first time,” reflecting on the pride and nervousness that came with the moment. Helmed by ANL Arasu, the film also stars Varalaxmi, Sampath, Devadharshini, Muthukumar, Dilipan, Ajay Ghosh, Harish Uththaman, Abhinakshathra, Varsha, Naveen, Rishi, Nandha Saravanan, and Aadukalam Naren in key roles.

Vijay Sethupathi went on to thank the director for spotting Surya during the Jawan shoot and believing he could lead an action film. “Surya has always loved action films. When he liked the script, I told him to decide for himself. I just asked once if he was enjoying it, he said yes, and that was enough for me,” the actor added.

He also thanked Devadharshini for calling Surya her own son and shared, “He is adaptable and self-aware. He reflects on his mistakes and learns from them, and that’s what makes me proud.”

Phoenix is all set to hit the screens on July 4.