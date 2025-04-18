Suriya's Retro set on a journey of love, laughter and war

CHENNAI: Taking the hype for the film to the next level, the trailer of Suriya-starrer Retro was unveiled on Friday. The audio and trailer launch event happened at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, interestingly, filmmaker Alphonse Puthren made the trailer cut.

The trailer seems fascinating in a way that it has tried to hold on to the suspense of the storyline, which is carefully revealed, but not much for us to keep waiting to watch the film to truly unravel its thread. Suriya stays true to the title of the film, donning retro-themed outfits and hairdos, slaying action sequences in every frame. Though he has promised his wife Rukmini, portrayed by Pooja Hegde, to stay away from violence, Suriya himself gets caught in the spiral of violence and is vexed about how violence will not leave him.

Previously, the makers released three singles from the film titled Kanima, Kannadi Poove and The One. Santhosh Narayanan scored the music for Retro. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram and Karunakaran, Prakash Raj, Nassar and others, portraying key roles.

Bankrolled by Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment, Shreyaas Krishna handled the camera. Shafique Mohamed Ali took care of the cuts.

Retro is slated to hit the screens on May 1.