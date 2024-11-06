Suriya says he's 'manifesting' about reuniting on-screen with wife Jyotika

NEW DELHI: Tamil cinema star Suriya says he hopes to reteam with wife and frequent collaborator Jyotika in a film soon but the couple isn't the one to go after directors for a script.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, has co-starred in seven films, including "Poovellam Kettuppar", "Kaakha Kaakha", "Perazhagan", and "Sillunu Oru Kaadhal".

Suriya, 49, said it is always a "dream" for him to work with Jyotika, 46.

"I really wish and hope it happens soon," the actor told PTI when asked about sharing screen space with his wife next.

"But we don't make those projects happen, we don't take the first step saying 'Let's do this, let's ask the director or let's ask for a script'. It should be more organic. Directors should want to ask us because they want to see us as those characters. (I'm)Manifesting, asking the universe to (make it) happen," he added.

Suriya is awaiting the release of his new Tamil film "Kanguva", in which he plays a dual role.

Directors are somehow able to convince him to essay double-role characters in films, including "Perazhagan", "Vel", "Vaaranam Aayiram", "7aum Arivu" as well as "24", in which he played a triple role.

"I try my best to shy away from double roles. But coincidentally I have done more than six-seven films (with double roles) and one triple role in '24'. I had many arguments with my director that it doesn't connect...

"I don't look like my father and my father doesn't look like me... But in this film, there's a timeline. I think once you watch the film ('Kanguva'), maybe you will understand why the same actor is playing this character," he added.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, "Kanguva" is set to hit screens on November 14. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green.