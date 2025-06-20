Suriya - RJ Balaji film officially titled 'Karuppu', title look poster out now

CHENNAI: Marking the occasion of director RJ Balaji's birthday, the makers of Suriya 45 unveiled the film’s title-look poster on Friday. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has been officially titled Karuppu. The poster features a silhouette of Suriya holding a sickle in his hand.

Sharing the title look poster on social media, the makers extended heartfelt wishes to RJ Balaji and expressed their excitement over the title Karuppu (means black in Tamil). They wrote, "A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose (sic)."

Karuppu has Trisha playing the female lead, marking her fourth collaboration with Suriya after Mounam Pesiyathe, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Aaru.

Sai Abhyankkar is donning the hat of music director, while GK Vishnu will handle cinematography and R Kalaivanan will take care of edits.

Meanwhile, Suriya has begun filming his next project, Suriya 46, directed by Venky Atluri. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film will feature Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, with Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.