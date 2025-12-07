Suriya-Jithu Madhavan film goes on floors

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya has joined hands with director Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham for his 47th film.

The film was officially launched on Sunday. The pooja ceremony brought the entire team together, including Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj, music director Sushin Shyam, and other key members of the cast and crew.

The film went on floors immediately, and the producer of the film Jyotika, actor Karthi, Rajsekar Pandian, SR Prakash and SR Prabhu graced the occasion. Zhagaram Studios is backing the project. Talking about the film, Jithu Madhavan said, “New industry, new beginning, that too with a star like Suriya, adds more excitement. Trying to do something new, I hope the audience accepts and enjoys the freshness that we are trying to deliver.”

The film features cinematography by Vineeth Unni Palode and editing by Ajmal Sabu. As the film enters the first schedule, the team will reveal more updates in the coming days.