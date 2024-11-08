CHENNAI: Director SS Rajamouli, renowned for Baahubali and RRR, in an event has credited actor Suriya for inspiring him to push the boundaries of Telugu cinema and reach audiences beyond the Telugu states.

In a recent interview, Rajamouli opened up about his admiration for Suriya and the pivotal role he played in shaping the Pan-India cinematic movement.

“Suriya is the hero who inspired me to take Telugu cinema to other regions, beyond the Telugu states,”Rajamouli said. “During the Ghajini era, I would tell my producers and heroes about Suriya’s efforts to promote his films in Telugu and reach out to the Telugu audience as a case study. I would tell them that if Suriya could win the love of the Telugu people, we should also work towards winning the love of the Tamil people and audiences from other states. Suriya inspired me to pursue Pan-India films.”

Acknowledging the immense effort put in by the entire team of Kanguva, he said, “Filming in great locations is challenging. Taking the entire crew to a location or shooting in a large studio is difficult in itself. But Kanguva was shot in very rare locations, and the sets were designed in many unique places,” he explained. “The hard work put in by the team is clearly visible in the making video.”

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva will hit the screens on November 14.