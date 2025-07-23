Suriya has a serious demeanour in his new look from Suriya 46

CHENNAI: Marking actor Suriya’s birthday, fans are delighted with back-to-back updates from his upcoming films. After the release of the Karuppu teaser, the team of Suriya 46 have enthralled the fans with a new update.

The makers unveiled a new look of the actor in the special birthday poster. Suriya looks classy in a serious demeanour in the poster.

Tentatively titled Suriya 46, the film is helmed by Venky Atluri of Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar fame. The film, which was launched in May, went on floors in June. Mamitha Baiju is set to play the female lead, while Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon have been roped in for pivotal roles. Sithara Entertainments is backing the project, which is expected to be a family entertainer.

Cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi, while National Award winner Navin Nooli will oversee the cuts. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film.

This yet-to-be-titled project will mark Venky Atluri’s second direct Tamil film, after Dhanush’s Vaathi (2023). The film is slated to hit the screens in summer 2026.