Suriya completes dubbing for Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Retro’

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya has completed dubbing for his portions in director Karthik Subbaraj’s explosive action entertainer ‘Retro’.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film released a small video clip of Suriya making the announcement in a light-hearted way.

The clip, shot in the dubbing room, has Suriya saying,”Retro dubbing mudinchiduchu. Cut and Right! (Retro’s dubbing is done. Cut and Right!”

In no time, the clip went viral on social media.

The film, which featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is slated for release on May 1 this year.

It may be recalled that Suriya underwent martial arts training in Thailand for the stunt sequences in this film.

A few days ago, the makers had disclosed that the unit chose renowned stunt choreographer Kecha, who had worked on the popular martial arts film ‘Ong Bak 2’ as the stunt director of ‘Retro’.

“Kecha was destined to be the grandmaster to call the shots for the one. Having worked in films like Ong Bak 2 and Baahubali 2, Kecha is a household name in Thailand. His preparations and patience proved to be a wonder during the shoot. Director Karthik Subbaraj made multiple zoom calls to give enough input to make sure the stunt team understood it all,” the production house disclosed.

The production house said that stunt choreographer Kecha took up as a challenge, Karthik Subbaraj’s demand for different types of fights in the film, with no two fights bearing any similarity whatsoever.

The makers also disclosed that Suriya went to Thailand to get trained in certain styles of fighting, adding that Suriya surprised them with his commitment level and hardwork.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’ will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.