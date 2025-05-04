Suriya 45 shoot to wrap up this month; makers eye September release

CHENNAI: Suriya has been winning hearts for his performance in Retro as Paarivel Kannan. His upcoming project, which has Suriya 45 as its working title has garnered certain expectations for Suriya-RJ Balaji combination. It also marks Suriya and Trisha’s on screen pairing, 20 years after Aaru.

The latest update from the film is that the shoot of the project is in its final stages. “The shooting will be complete by the end of this month. The team of Suriya 45 is also planning to release the film by the end of September that coincides with Aayudha Pooja holidays in the first week of October,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

The courtroom drama, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures has RJ Balaji playing the antagonist apart from helming the project. Trisha too plays a lawyer in the movie while Swasika of Lubber Pandhu fame will be seen in a predominant role. “This film will have Suriya in such a strong character which will cater to B and C centres of the audience,” added the source. The story was initially pitched to Vijay by RJ Balaji which has now been tweaked to Suriya’s method of acting and fan base.

The film has been shot across Coimbatore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music for the film.

